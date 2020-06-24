Bill to fund land, water conservation clears US Senate; could provide funding to Shawnee Forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — A sweeping piece of legislation could fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and help clear out a backlog of maintenance, including in the Shawnee National Forest.

A news release from U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the Senate passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which fully funds the LWCF. The conservation fund provides funding to states in order to preserve and protect public lands. According to the National Park Service website, the fund was established in 1964 and was authorized for 25 years. This was extended until the authorization lapsed in 2015. It was not permanently reauthorized until 2019.

According to the news release, the bipartisan legislation will address a “$12 billion maintenance backlog” in the national parks and other land management agencies.

Durbin said in the release that some of this money will directly support the Shawnee National Forest.

“I’m glad the Senate could come together to pass this bill that provides robust federal funding to maintain our national parks and public lands for future generations of Illinoisans to enjoy,” Durbin said.

Duckworth praised the Senate’s work and looked forward to seeing the improvements brought about by the new funding.