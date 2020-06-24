You are the owner of this article.
Bill to fund land, water conservation clears US Senate; could provide funding to Shawnee Forest
Bill to fund land, water conservation clears US Senate; could provide funding to Shawnee Forest

Snake Road 2018

Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is shown in 2018.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — A sweeping piece of legislation could fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and help clear out a backlog of maintenance, including in the Shawnee National Forest.

Shawnee National Forest to reopen some campgrounds, restrooms Thursday

A news release from U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the Senate passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which fully funds the LWCF. The conservation fund provides funding to states in order to preserve and protect public lands. According to the National Park Service website, the fund was established in 1964 and was authorized for 25 years. This was extended until the authorization lapsed in 2015. It was not permanently reauthorized until 2019.

According to the news release, the bipartisan legislation will address a “$12 billion maintenance backlog” in the national parks and other land management agencies.

Durbin said in the release that some of this money will directly support the Shawnee National Forest.

“I’m glad the Senate could come together to pass this bill that provides robust federal funding to maintain our national parks and public lands for future generations of Illinoisans to enjoy,” Durbin said.

Duckworth praised the Senate’s work and looked forward to seeing the improvements brought about by the new funding.

“I’m proud the Senate passed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act to address the $12 billion maintenance backlog and fully fund the program responsible for maintaining — and improving accessibility at — our nation’s public lands and I hope it will be signed into law soon,” she said.

The release said Illinois has received more than $213 million in LWCF funds since the program began, including $5 million last year. It was unclear what projects in the U.S. Forest Service would complete in the Shawnee National Forest with the funding, and calls to state and federal officials were not answered by press time. However, an aide in Durbin’s office said the current backlog at the Shawnee National Forest alone is $15,409,686.

The bill awaits action from The House of Representatives.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

