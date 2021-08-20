 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

AMEZQUITA, Alicia and WELCH SR., J'vian, a son, Sunday Aug. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAWSON, Brittney and Nathan, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EDWARDS, Heaven and TERRILL, Fischer, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EMERY, Emily and Clint, a son, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GADDIS, Vianea and IANNOTTI, Chris, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRAHAM HORNBACK, Paige and HORNBACK, Justin, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARSY, Stephanie and MCCOLLUM, Roger, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HICKS, Madalyn and Donald, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MURRAY, Jade and Josh, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBERRSON-BROOKS, Julie and BROOKS, David, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NUCKLES, Clarissa and Justin, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBINSON, Lily and CORZINE, Brent, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SIMMONS-GRISHAM, Jodi and GRISHAM, Daniel, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAMAZZOLI, Haley and BOHANNON, Remington, a son, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Anisha and Clayton, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

