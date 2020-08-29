Birth Announcements

BACHMAN, Katie and ZAMORA-GODINEZ, Jose, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CHEU, Julie, a son, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAVIS, Krystal and HAYES, Stephen, a daughter, Monday, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GAEBE, Dana and Josh, a son, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HILEMAN, Hannah and Ryan, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEE, Janica and BAKER, Terry, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MEECE, Nicole and Aaron, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PAPE, Grace and ELLIS, Austin, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PONCE, Dakota a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROBERTS, Montanna and WOLFF, Tyler, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUSHING, Lacey and HICKAM, Jeremiah, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SARVER, Ami, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHADE, Kaitlyn and Alex, a son, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILKINS, Rebecca, a son, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.