Birth Announcements
CHEU, Julie, a son, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAVIS, Krystal and HAYES, Stephen, a daughter, Monday, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GAEBE, Dana and Josh, a son, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HILEMAN, Hannah and Ryan, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEE, Janica and BAKER, Terry, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MEECE, Nicole and Aaron, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PAPE, Grace and ELLIS, Austin, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PONCE, Dakota a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBERTS, Montanna and WOLFF, Tyler, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RUSHING, Lacey and HICKAM, Jeremiah, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SARVER, Ami, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHADE, Kaitlyn and Alex, a son, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILKINS, Rebecca, a son, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

