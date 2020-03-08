Birth Announcements
BETZ, Kristin and Brendan, a son, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BILY-LUTON, Erin and Luton, Denn, a son, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COOK, Jessica and MARSHALL, Tyrone, a son, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HAMILTON, Anjelica and DAVIS, Montel, a son, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARVEY, Ashley and Nick, a son, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HERLEY, Rachel and NEWMAN, Ryan, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOLEM, Cassidy and CRUZ, Gerson, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KERLEY, Victoria, a son, Sunday, March 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LINDSAY, Kelsey, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LONG, Brooklyn and BANKS JR., Jeff, a son, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MORELAND, Alisha and HICKS, Tyler, a son, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SUMMERS, Ciara and MEADOWS, Dequarelle, a son, Sunday, March 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAUSINGER, Taylor and Austin, a son, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TUTTLE, Amanda and STADELBACHER, John, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Bryonne, a son, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

