Birth Announcements

ALLEN, Robyn and Chase, a son, Friday, June 10, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BARNES, Jackie, a son, Friday, June 10, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CARLOS, Jessica and Markus, a son, Friday, June 10, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COLLINS, Adriane and Trenton, a daughter, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DUNKIN, Hailey and Timothy, a son, Sunday, June 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EDWARD, Chrichelle and BAFFON, Fernando, a son, Saturday, June 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GILBERT, Elma and KELLERMAN, Brenden, a son, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HLAVACEK, Keanna and BERRY JR., Liddell, a son, Monday, June 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KONNARD, Tamy'a and WEBB, Moses, a son, Saturday, June 11, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LABELLE, Chassity and MCCOY, Austin, a daughter, Monday, June 13, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MARKS, Haley and Cody, a son, Friday, June 10, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MILLER, Amy, a son, Monday, June 13, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MORRIS, Abagayle and CAMPBELL, Jay'Quan, a daughter, Monday, June 6, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
OFUOKWY-ODUNITI, Joy and ODUNITI, Opeyemi, a son, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
OLDHAM, Terrah and Nick, a daughter, Friday, June 10, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PIOTTER, Kimberly and QUERTERMOUS, Tyler, a son, Sunday, June 12, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PROSISE, Justine and Aron, a daughter, Saturday, June 11, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RAYNER, Katlyn and Kevin, a daughter, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SCOTT, Kaleah and LUNNEMANN, Drake, a son, Monday, June 6, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STEADMAN, Madison, and Cody, a daughter, Friday, June 10, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TURNER, Harlie and ATKINSON, Jacob, a son, Sunday, June 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
UNTHANK, Amber and BARTON, Dakota, a son, Monday, June 6, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILLIAMS, Jnae and GLADNEY, Zyleik, a daughter, Friday, June 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.