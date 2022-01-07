 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth Announcements

BAYLON, Nichole and Derik, a son, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWDER, Mitzi and LOPEZ, Tristan, a son, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CLOVER, Rachel, a daughter, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOISTAD, Taylor and Riley, a daughter, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JOHNSON, Carson and Dylan, a daughter, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JOHNSON, Jessica and FLOWERS, Jeremy, a son, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LAPINGTEN, Kacy and Kyle, a son, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MARCH, Tiara and LARK, Shahere, a daughter, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MURPHY, Kimberly and SHARP, Larry J., a son, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PALMER, Heather and Alex, a daughter, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

POOLE, Christina and GASS, Colton, a son, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PULSFORD, Kaylee and Garrett, a daughter, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RALPH, Kaeleigh and Cody, a son, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Kaitlyn and BATES, a daughter, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAYLOR, Aubrie, a son, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WRIGHT, Patience and WALTERS, Seth, a son, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

