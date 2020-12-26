 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

CHOATE, Kristy and BULLIER, Will, a son, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HICKS, Lydia and Ryan, a daughter, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MARKUS, Brittany and Benjamin, a daughter, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

