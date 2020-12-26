Birth Announcements
There are many symbols that inspire winter holiday cheer — a menorah, silver bells, evergreen trees — but Southern Illinois has a sign of the season all its own. It has the Christmas Possum.
Pinckneyville prison experiencing COVID-19 outbreak; advocates seek priority vaccine access for inmates, staff
Pinckneyville Correctional Center is experiencing a significant COVID-19 outbreak.
Because of their dedication to all of us and our health, we recognize the team of health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients as our persons of the year.
The woman charged in the killing of Marion 11-year-old Jade Beasley pleaded not guilty in Williamson County Court Wednesday.
Illinois Supreme Court: John A. Logan College violated state law when it replaced full-time faculty with adjuncts during 2016 budget crisis
After hospitals across Southern Illinois began inoculating workers against COVID-19 last week, long-term care facilities are now preparing their residents and staff for their turn to receive the vaccine.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
The deadly virus sickened family members, and nearly took his life. What the ordeal taught him.
COVID-19 didn’t create the divisions and disillusion that seem to be everywhere in Southern Illinois. But it left them wider and deeper.