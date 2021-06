Birth Announcements

BETANCOURT, Jazmen and GEATHERS, Jakear, a daughter, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DUTTON, Brittany and Jonathan, a son, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LAME, Maryah and CALBREATH, Jonathan, a son, Monday, May 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEWIS, Deeanna and ISAIAH, Michael, a daughter, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TORRES, Heather and RAFAEL, Juan, a daughter, Thursday, May 20, 2021, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Missouri. Maternal grandparents are Kevin Petty and Nancy Rhinehart of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and Lisa Wenzel of De Soto. Paternal grandparents are Maria Rafael and Felipe Rafael of Alto Pass.

VALLETT, Kendra and Ryan, a son, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WYATT, Hannah and Obadiah, a son, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

