Birth Announcements

BROWN, Dakota and Nehemiah, a son, Monday, March 7, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BYRD, Deanna and Nyghél, a daughter, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COTTRILL, Brittany and HALL, Anthony, a daughter, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GUY, Carrie and Shannon, a daughter, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NORRIS, Caitlin, a son, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OWENS, Alexandra and Robert, a daughter, Sunday, March 6, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SCRO, Megan and Mark, a daughter, Monday, March 7, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURNER, Emilie and Eric, a daughter, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

