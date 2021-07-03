Birth Announcements

AITKEN, Kayla and AITKEN, John, a son, Thursday, June 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ANDERSON, Kimberly and Dalton, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BORDERS, Samantha and GIBBS, Kalen, a daughter, Sunday, June 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOOTON, Marranda and Zachary, a daughter, Monday, June 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BREHM, Candice and Dustin, a son, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CREWS, Britni and Robert, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EDWARDS, René and David, a son, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ENGLISH, Victoria and DUKE, Kaleb, a daughter, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HANNE, Karley and John, a daughter, Sunday, June 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUBBARD, Jessica and FLICK, William, a son, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
IMHOFF, Brie and Time, a son, Friday, June 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KENDRICK, Kaitlyn and GILKEY, Tyler, a daughter, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KNIGHT, Rachael and ALLEY, Logon, a son, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LACELLES, Ashley and Dillon, twins, a son and a daughter, Sunday, June 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEE, Jalisa and SUTTON, Daniel, a son, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEE, Mackenzie and REEDER, Jacob, a daughter, Friday, June 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LYNCH, Whitney and SETTLES, Ervin, a son, Monday, June 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PORNA, Aroni and MORSHED, Muhib, a daughter, Friday, June 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PORTER, Katherine and Benjamin, a son, Friday, June 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RAIGNER, Kaytlan and RAIGNER JR., Kenny, a daughter, Sunday, June 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RAYSBY, Dayja and LUCARELLI, Michael, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Alexis and Antonio, a daughter, Monday, June 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TAYLOR, Juliea and Zachary, a son, Saturday, June 91, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
VITALE, Sara, a son, Saturday, June 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WINK, Mikala and NEKKO, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
