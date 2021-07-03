 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

AITKEN, Kayla and AITKEN, John, a son, Thursday, June 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ANDERSON, Kimberly and Dalton, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BORDERS, Samantha and GIBBS, Kalen, a daughter, Sunday, June 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOOTON, Marranda and Zachary, a daughter, Monday, June 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BREHM, Candice and Dustin, a son, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CREWS, Britni and Robert, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EDWARDS, René and David, a son, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ENGLISH, Victoria and DUKE, Kaleb, a daughter, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HANNE, Karley and John, a daughter, Sunday, June 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

HUBBARD, Jessica and FLICK, William, a son, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

IMHOFF, Brie and Time, a son, Friday, June 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KENDRICK, Kaitlyn and GILKEY, Tyler, a daughter, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KNIGHT, Rachael and ALLEY, Logon, a son, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LACELLES, Ashley and Dillon, twins, a son and a daughter, Sunday, June 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEE, Jalisa and SUTTON, Daniel, a son, Thursday, June 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEE, Mackenzie and REEDER, Jacob, a daughter, Friday, June 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LYNCH, Whitney and SETTLES, Ervin, a son, Monday, June 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PORNA, Aroni and MORSHED, Muhib, a daughter, Friday, June 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PORTER, Katherine and Benjamin, a son, Friday, June 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RAIGNER, Kaytlan and RAIGNER JR., Kenny, a daughter, Sunday, June 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RAYSBY, Dayja and LUCARELLI, Michael, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Alexis and Antonio, a daughter, Monday, June 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAYLOR, Juliea and Zachary, a son, Saturday, June 91, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

VITALE, Sara, a son, Saturday, June 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WINK, Mikala and NEKKO, a daughter, Monday, June 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

