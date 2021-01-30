Birth Announcements

BARGER, Foreverd and DOOLIN, Zachary, a son, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOLLMAN, Casey and Zachary, a son, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BROWN, Christa, a son, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EBERHARDT, LaSabre and CARR, DéArius, a son, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JENNINGS, Cassie and TYRONE, DeShawn, a daughter, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KEITH, Kaytlyn and HATHAWAY, Stanton, a son, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KENEIPP, Paige and MATHISON, Richardson, a daughter, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KNAACK, Elizabeth and Donald, a son, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LAZARO, Tara and Aaron, a son, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LOZANO, Madeline and LOPEZ, Ricardo, a daughter, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MAGLICH, Shelby and Ryan, a son, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MAYBERRY, Hallie, a son, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MILLER, Melissa and RIPLEY-REED, Jonathan, a son, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MOOK, Alexia and RHEAUNE, Brett, a daughter, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NEAL, Cathrine and Stewart, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NICKS, Chastity, CHANET, Ashton, a daughter, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PODNAR, Kelsey and Trent, a daughter, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
POWERS-ABRON, Taylor and FRANKLIN, Jamal, a daughter, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
POWLESS, Jessica and Nicholas, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RHEUDE, Caitlin and Nathan, a daughter, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROGERS, Chloe and CROSS JR., Charles, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHORT, Amber and BRADY, Aaron, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SNELL, Hannah and Zechariah, a son, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TROUTT, Erin and Jonathan, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILLIAMS, Elaine and Grant, a daughter, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WISELY WEBB, Rebecca and WEBB, Jared, a son, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ZELASKO, Amy and Colin, a son, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.