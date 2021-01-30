 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

BARGER, Foreverd and DOOLIN, Zachary, a son, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOLLMAN, Casey and Zachary, a son, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021,  Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

BROWN, Christa, a son, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EBERHARDT, LaSabre and CARR, DéArius, a son, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JENNINGS, Cassie and TYRONE, DeShawn, a daughter, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KEITH, Kaytlyn and HATHAWAY, Stanton, a son, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KENEIPP, Paige and MATHISON, Richardson, a daughter, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KNAACK, Elizabeth and Donald, a son, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LAZARO, Tara and Aaron, a son, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LOZANO, Madeline and LOPEZ, Ricardo, a daughter, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MAGLICH, Shelby and Ryan, a son, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MAYBERRY, Hallie, a son, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MILLER, Melissa and RIPLEY-REED, Jonathan, a son, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MOOK, Alexia and RHEAUNE, Brett, a daughter, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NEAL, Cathrine and Stewart, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NICKS, Chastity, CHANET, Ashton, a daughter, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PODNAR, Kelsey and Trent, a daughter, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

POWERS-ABRON, Taylor and FRANKLIN, Jamal, a daughter, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

POWLESS, Jessica and Nicholas, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RHEUDE, Caitlin and Nathan, a daughter, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROGERS, Chloe and CROSS JR., Charles, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHORT, Amber and BRADY, Aaron, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SNELL, Hannah and Zechariah, a son, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TROUTT, Erin and Jonathan, a son, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Elaine and Grant, a daughter, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WISELY WEBB, Rebecca and WEBB, Jared, a son, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ZELASKO, Amy and Colin, a son, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

