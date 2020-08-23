Birth Announcements

AVRIPAS, Madeline and Kyle, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BEARD, Charlene and MOORE, DaMarcus, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOWLIN, Brianna and SWAN, Kaden, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOYD, Shakeyka and DAVIS, Deloyd, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BROWN, Stevie and Chris, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BURRIS, Bethany and RENSING, Landon, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLARK, Samantha and Charles, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COOPER, Tera and TICER, Austin, a son, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DORRIS, Jill and Nathaniel, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EASTERLY, Sara and Dakota, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EBERHARDT, Michaela and CARMAN, Justin, a son, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ESTREMERA, Christina and MURPHY, Carlos, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EVRARD, Katie and Kyle, a son, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FEEZOR, Ebbe and HENDERSON, Anthony, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FULLER, Bernita and Chris, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GREINER, Stephanie and Brad, a son, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HARPER, Tina and RUSSELL, Clint, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HELLER, Courtney and Patrick, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HERBERT, Amanda and Andrew, a son, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HERBST, Jenna and Gabriel, a son, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOSMAN, Katilyn and POTTS, Cody, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOUSE, Tavish and ICE, Justin, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUNZIKER, Jordan and RANDALL, Tyler, a son, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JACK, Tina and Josh, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHNSON, Ariel and SCHOFFNER JR., Michael, a son, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHNSON, Stephanie and Corey, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JONES, Ava, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KOESTER, Jensin and SEGLER, Michael, a son, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEFEVRE, Darien, a son, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MESCHER, Samantha and Ben, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MOORE, Candi and NELLOMS, Paul, a son, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NEEDHAM, Rijeana and Shane, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NIMMO, Breanna and TALLEY, Benjamin, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
OWENS, Kayla and Caleb, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RECTOR, Beancia and MATTINGLY, Slayton, a son, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
REILEY, Jennifer and HUBER, Logan, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RICHARDSON, Kiera and PARKER, John, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROBINSON, Elizabeth, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RONGEY, Sarah and Matthew, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHOOT, Amanda and Ty, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Gavin and BRYANT, Dalton, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Shelbi and Wesley, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SNELLING, Clarice and VAUGHN, Jacob, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SOPCZAK, Kimberly and Tyler, a son, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SPANI, Tina and MOORE, Drevon, a son, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TRAMBLEY, Cheyenna and James, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
VINSON, Emily and MILLER-WEBB, Clayton, a son, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WATSON, Melissa and Kenny, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WEBB, Justice, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WRIGHT, Kaitlin and Nicholas, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
YORK, Maegan and Jake, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
