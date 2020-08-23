 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

AVRIPAS, Madeline and Kyle, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BEARD, Charlene and MOORE, DaMarcus, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOWLIN, Brianna and SWAN, Kaden, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOYD, Shakeyka and DAVIS, Deloyd, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWN, Stevie and Chris, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BURRIS, Bethany and RENSING, Landon, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CLARK, Samantha and Charles, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COOPER, Tera and TICER, Austin, a son, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DORRIS, Jill and Nathaniel, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EASTERLY, Sara and Dakota, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EBERHARDT, Michaela and CARMAN, Justin, a son, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ESTREMERA, Christina and MURPHY, Carlos, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EVRARD, Katie and Kyle, a son, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FEEZOR, Ebbe and HENDERSON, Anthony, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FULLER, Bernita and Chris, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GREINER, Stephanie and Brad, a son, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARPER, Tina and RUSSELL, Clint, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HELLER, Courtney and Patrick, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HERBERT, Amanda and Andrew, a son, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HERBST, Jenna and Gabriel, a son, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOSMAN, Katilyn and POTTS, Cody, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOUSE, Tavish and ICE, Justin, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUNZIKER, Jordan and RANDALL, Tyler, a son, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JACK, Tina and Josh, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JOHNSON, Ariel and SCHOFFNER JR., Michael, a son, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JOHNSON, Stephanie and Corey, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JONES, Ava, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KOESTER, Jensin and SEGLER, Michael, a son, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEFEVRE, Darien, a son, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MESCHER, Samantha and Ben, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MOORE, Candi and NELLOMS, Paul, a son, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NEEDHAM, Rijeana and Shane, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NIMMO, Breanna and TALLEY, Benjamin, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OWENS, Kayla and Caleb, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RECTOR, Beancia and MATTINGLY, Slayton, a son, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

REILEY, Jennifer and HUBER, Logan, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RICHARDSON, Kiera and PARKER, John, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBINSON, Elizabeth, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RONGEY, Sarah and Matthew, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHOOT, Amanda and Ty, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Gavin and BRYANT, Dalton, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Shelbi and Wesley, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SNELLING, Clarice and VAUGHN, Jacob, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SOPCZAK, Kimberly and Tyler, a son, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SPANI, Tina and MOORE, Drevon, a son, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TRAMBLEY, Cheyenna and James, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

VINSON, Emily and MILLER-WEBB, Clayton, a son, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WATSON, Melissa and Kenny, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WEBB, Justice, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WRIGHT, Kaitlin and Nicholas, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

YORK, Maegan and Jake, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

