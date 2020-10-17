 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

AUT, Natalie and TABORN JR., John, a son, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CRAWFORD, Ashley and Jesse, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CROSS, Braylee and Lamont, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FRICKER, Dallas and RATLIFF, Jarad, a daughter, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FRIZZELL, McKayla and FRIZZELL JR., John, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARRINGTON, Sylvia and Doryne, a daughter, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LIVINGSTON, Susan and Byron, a daughter, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCCREE, Destiny and Colten, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MORRIS, Loran and Christopher, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MURPHY, Nicole and Jonathan, son, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NEWELL, Naarah and Adam, a daughter, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

O'DANIEL, Meghan and MEZO, Brandon, a son, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PORTER, Alexanderia and Jimmy, a daughter, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RUSSELL, Brittany and Kristopher, a daughter, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Jessie and Tyler, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STOFFEL, Alysia and Wesley, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SUMMERS, Brittany and CALVERT, Jeremy, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SUMMERS, Marhah and Alex, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURNER, Brittney and HALE, William, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Aubree and CANNON, Trent, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

