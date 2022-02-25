Birth Announcements

CUTSINGER, Mikaela and Brad, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FORD, Allie and Cory, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GAUTHIER, Mallory and Carl, a son, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GIBBS, Riyonna and REEVES, Malik, a son, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HALE, Katelyn and Bryant, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HEILMAN, Desirae, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JACKSON, Cynthynie and BRINKLEY, James, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHNSON, Ashlyn and Ryan, a son, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
People are also reading…
KING, Katie and Kolton, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCCORMICK, Maddilynn and Luke, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCCURDY, Maci and Cameron, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCPHAIL, Lexi and Nick, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PAYNE, Sharnell and CURRY, Johnathan, a son, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RAY, Patricia and RAY II, Jeffrey, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROTHSCHILD, Raquel and FREEMAN, Braden, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUSSELL, Shelbi and Ronnie, a son, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SWEETIN, Emily, a son, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TROXEL, Kaylee and Logan, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILKERSON, Kelsie and LEBLANC, Ivey, a son, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILLIAMS, Amilda, a son, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WISEMAN, Melissa and Daniel, a son, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
YATES, Talia and FARMER, Justin, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.