Birth Announcements

CUTSINGER, Mikaela and Brad, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FORD, Allie and Cory, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GAUTHIER, Mallory and Carl, a son, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GIBBS, Riyonna and REEVES, Malik, a son, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HALE, Katelyn and Bryant, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HEILMAN, Desirae, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JACKSON, Cynthynie and BRINKLEY, James, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JOHNSON, Ashlyn and Ryan, a son, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KING, Katie and Kolton, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCCORMICK, Maddilynn and Luke, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCCURDY, Maci and Cameron, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCPHAIL, Lexi and Nick, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PAYNE, Sharnell and CURRY, Johnathan, a son, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RAY, Patricia and RAY II, Jeffrey, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROTHSCHILD, Raquel and FREEMAN, Braden, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RUSSELL, Shelbi and Ronnie, a son, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SWEETIN, Emily, a son, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TROXEL, Kaylee and Logan, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILKERSON, Kelsie and LEBLANC, Ivey, a son, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Amilda, a son, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WISEMAN, Melissa and Daniel, a son, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

YATES, Talia and FARMER, Justin, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

