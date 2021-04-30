 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

ANDERSON, Katie and Anthony, a son, Friday, April 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BLAIR, Ashley and Jeff, a daughter, Friday, April 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BORUM, Andrea, a son, Thursday, April 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CARTER, Laci and HERNANDEZ, Richard, a daughter, Sunday, April 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COBBS, Ashley and LANG, Dylan, a son, Saturday, April 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FRANCIS, Brianna and Chad, a daughter, Monday, April 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HODSON, Charlee and HILLIBIDAL, Sunny,  a daughter, Friday, April 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HORTON, Mickayla and HILLARD, James, a daughter, Sunday, April 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JEFFREY, Holly and Bert, a daughter, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MAWDSLEY, Erin and HOLSHOUSER, Tyler, a son, Saturday, April 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MILLER, Alicia and WILLIAMS, Tristan, a daughter, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MURILLO, Caitlyn and KESTER, Jakeb, a daughter, Friday, April 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OVERTURF, Leslie and Dustin, a daughter, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PHOENIX, Brianne and F. Jeremy, a daughter, Saturday, April 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RASNICK, Brandi and Kim, a daughter, Thursday, April 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RODRIGUEZ, Brittany and WEEKS, Kesler, a daughter, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHIRLEY, Rochelle and Trent, a daughter, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SUMMERS, Ciara and MEADOWS, Dequavelle, a daughter, Friday, April 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TIREY, Hannah and Jay, a daughter, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WHEATLY, Dustin and Tom, twins, two daughters, Friday, April 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ZURLINDEN, Emily and Justin, a son, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

