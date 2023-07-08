AKITA, Mako and Daisuke, twins, a son and a daughter, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BABER, Kassidy and MCALISTER, Dawson, a daughter, Monday, June 26, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BRADEN, Brianna, a daughter, Sunday, June 18, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BREWER, Kasie and CLEMENTS, Jonathan, a daughter, Friday, June 23, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAVIS, Breanne, a daughter, Saturday, June 17, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DENNIS, Shelby and Mason, a son, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DIGGINS, Kayli and COMPTON, Jake, a daughter, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ETHERTON, Gabrielle and JINES, Trever, a daughter, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ETTERS, Abby and Nathan, twins, two sons, Monday, June 26, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUNT, Gracie and BYRD, Dylan, a son, Saturday, June 24, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FIELD, Alexa and Kelin, a daughter, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KLINGLER, Kelsea and JEFFRO, Damian, a son, Monday, June 26, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LATHAM, Katelynn, a son, Sunday, June 18, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEWIS, Brigette and ALTHOFF, Jonathan, a son, Thursday, June 22, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PATTON, Michaela and HUNT, Lewis, a daughter, Saturday, June 24, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PAREDES, Jacie and Juan, a daughter, Sunday, June 25, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PARKS, Katie and Jesse, a son, Monday, June 26, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PAULY, Stephanie and Mark, a son, Sunday, June 18, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STOOPS, Serena and Steven, a daugher, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.