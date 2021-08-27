 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
  Updated
BLESSING, Elizabeth and Corbin, a son, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BONNER, Lauren, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BORECKY, Megan and RITCHIE, David, a son, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BUCKNER, Alexa and Brock, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CLOVER, Chelsea and TELLOR, David, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COLBY, Angela and JACKSON, Hunter, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CREWS, Madison and ALVIS, Ryan, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ENGLISH, Mallorie and Tanner, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FOWLER, Selena and LEONARD, Joseph, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HANCOCK, Miranda and STEWART, Kevin, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOBBIE, Ava and MCCAIN, Brandon, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUDSON, Emily and Jake, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JAMES, Krista and DAWSON, a son, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KONDOUDIS, Makenzie and DAVIS, Brady, a son, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

LITTLE, Mandy and Gary, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MEADOWS, Lesley, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MOORE, Tinikia, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PONCE, Dakota, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROWE, Misty and Andrew, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SAWYER, Caitlin and LONG, Ryan, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SEXTON, Leslie and WRIGHT, Matthew, a son, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Sierra, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WALDROP, Kasey and Trey, a son, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WELTEN, Cheyenne, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Crystal, DOBYNS, David, a son, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WOOLVERTON, Krista and Austin, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

