ADAMS, Rebekah and Harris, a daughter, Monday, March 20, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
AHLFIELD, Shelby and Matthew, a daughter, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ALLEN, Chesney and Andrew, a daughter, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLIFT, Bobbi and DOVER, Austin, a son, Saturday, March 18, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COLLINS, Zaria and LEEPER, Jesse, a son, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COX, Esther and Joseph, a daughter, Sunday, March 19, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAVIS, Sadie and KAEGI III, Ron, a daughter, Monday, March 20, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EVANS, Amberley and STACEY, Devin, a daughter, Friday, March 17, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HENSON, Jessie and Adam, a daughter, Wednesday, March 15, 2028, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOPPER, Courtney and MARTINDALE, Gregory, a son, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KOLLAK, Kendra and Sky, a son, Monday, March 20, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PHILLIPS, Shalyn and RUSSELL, Kameron, a daughter, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SARENSEN, Melissa and FLOYD, Isaac, a daughter, Sunday, March 12, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SILA, Pedronila and ORDONEZ, Augusto, a son, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SLOAT, April and SLOAT SR., Anthony, a son, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Ashlee and GLENN, Hunter, a daughter, Friday, March 17, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SOLIS, America, a son, Thursday, March 16, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SPILLER, Raeleah and SULLENS, Justin, a daughter, Sunday, March 12, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STANTON, Meghan and VAUGHN, Dwain, a son, Friday, March 17, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TODD, Katherine and John, a daughter, Monday, March 6, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TOMPKINS BROWN, Maudie and BROWN, Maurice, a daughter, Saturday, March 11, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WARING, Mikaela and Peter, a son, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WARREN, Erin and Harold, a son, Saturday, March 18, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WEBSTER, Mariah and Jacob, a son, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WEEKS, Kirstin and FADELY, Joseph, a son, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WELLS, Brianna and TAYLOR, Terion, a son, Saturday, March 18, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILKINS, Hazelea and THOMPSON, Lory , a daughter, Thursday, March 9, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WULANDARI, Komang and DARMA, Radek, a son, Monday, March 6, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.