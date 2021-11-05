 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements

BLAKELY, Emily and ARCHEY, Barron, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BLACK, Sarah and Nickalaus, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOCK, Shelbi and Brandon, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWN, Heaven and REASON, Zach, a son, Monday. Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CALLONI, Erika and Caleb, a son, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CARMACK, Seara and VALENCIA, Cristian, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COFFER, Kaitlyn and Levi, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CURE, Haley and Reid, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAVIS, Kenya and Tavis, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DOERFLEIN, Caitlin and Cody, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DORSEY, Amy and ADAMS, Adrien, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GUNTER, Kramer and David, a son, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HENSON, Jessie and Adam, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LANDEWEE, Haley and Jordan, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LANG, Molly and SUMMERS, Trevur, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LENCE, Ann and TAPLEY, Nicholas, a son, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCMANAWAY, Tosha and Matthew, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NICHOLSON, Erika and Jordan, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PATRICK, Michele and POTTS, Iiah, a son, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PENN-TAYLOR, Emberre and TAYLOR, Ray, a son, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBINSON, Sarah and Chris, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHERROD, Addyson and Garron, a son, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TUCKER, Shaina, a son, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TUTOR, Lindsey and Jacob, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WATRET, Alicia and Devin. a son, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

YOUNG, Haley and Adam, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

