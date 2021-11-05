Birth Announcements

BLAKELY, Emily and ARCHEY, Barron, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BLACK, Sarah and Nickalaus, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOCK, Shelbi and Brandon, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BROWN, Heaven and REASON, Zach, a son, Monday. Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CALLONI, Erika and Caleb, a son, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CARMACK, Seara and VALENCIA, Cristian, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COFFER, Kaitlyn and Levi, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CURE, Haley and Reid, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAVIS, Kenya and Tavis, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DOERFLEIN, Caitlin and Cody, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DORSEY, Amy and ADAMS, Adrien, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GUNTER, Kramer and David, a son, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HENSON, Jessie and Adam, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LANDEWEE, Haley and Jordan, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LANG, Molly and SUMMERS, Trevur, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LENCE, Ann and TAPLEY, Nicholas, a son, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCMANAWAY, Tosha and Matthew, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NICHOLSON, Erika and Jordan, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PATRICK, Michele and POTTS, Iiah, a son, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PENN-TAYLOR, Emberre and TAYLOR, Ray, a son, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROBINSON, Sarah and Chris, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHERROD, Addyson and Garron, a son, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TUCKER, Shaina, a son, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TUTOR, Lindsey and Jacob, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WATRET, Alicia and Devin. a son, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
YOUNG, Haley and Adam, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.