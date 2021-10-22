Birth Announcements

ALLEN, Chesney and Andrew, a son, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BANIYA, Shrtee and TULADWAR, Anish, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BARTON, Shianna and NESLAY JR., Ricky, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BERT, Marci and Nick, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOYD, Anastasia and MANN, Todd, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CARNES, Katherine and Brandon, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CARPENTER, Sydnie and LAMPLEY, Dylan, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAKIN, Danielle and LONG, Brian, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAVIS, Amanda and Joshua, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DIXON, Destiny and HUTCHCRAFT, Michael, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EDWARDS, Sherelle, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HEMBREE, Machaela and Jacob, a son, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUFF, Tiffany, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JENNINGS, Anna and Steven, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MARTINEZ, Paulina and PINKSTON, Gordon, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MELLER, Tabetha and BULLOCK, Cozmos, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MYERS, Madison and STURGILL, Ethan, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
OAKLEY, Amymae ad WILSON, Mark, twins, a son and a daughter, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ODUM, Heather and STUBER, Darren, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SCALF, Kalie and Nathaniel, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHELTON, Samantha, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHORT, Danielle and Braden, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SULLIVAN, Sammi and Nicholas, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TAYLOR, Kelly and Tevin, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.