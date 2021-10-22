 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Birth Announcements

  • 0
Colored footprints births
rangepuppies

ALLEN, Chesney and Andrew, a son, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BANIYA, Shrtee and TULADWAR, Anish, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BARTON, Shianna and NESLAY JR., Ricky, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BERT, Marci and Nick, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOYD, Anastasia and MANN, Todd, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CARNES, Katherine and Brandon, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CARPENTER, Sydnie and LAMPLEY, Dylan, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAKIN, Danielle and LONG, Brian, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAVIS, Amanda and Joshua, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

People are also reading…

DIXON, Destiny and HUTCHCRAFT, Michael, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EDWARDS, Sherelle, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HEMBREE, Machaela and Jacob, a son, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUFF, Tiffany, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JENNINGS, Anna and Steven, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MARTINEZ, Paulina and PINKSTON, Gordon, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MELLER, Tabetha and BULLOCK, Cozmos, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MYERS, Madison and STURGILL, Ethan, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OAKLEY, Amymae ad WILSON, Mark, twins, a son and a daughter, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ODUM, Heather and STUBER, Darren, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SCALF, Kalie and Nathaniel, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHELTON, Samantha, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHORT, Danielle and Braden, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SULLIVAN, Sammi and Nicholas, a son, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAYLOR, Kelly and Tevin, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News