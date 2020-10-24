 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

BEAN, Taylor and Kyle, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BEBOUT, Laynee and YOUNG, Brannon, a son, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BRUCE, Sarah and Steven, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BUTLER, Paige and Jared, a son, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CURRIE, Jaclyn and OLIVER, John, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DYE, Dara and Jon, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRIMES, Samantha and Weston, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUGHART, Mya and Chase, a son, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

O'NEAL, Amber and SYKES, Kyle, a son, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PATERSON, Dakotah and REEVES, Jordon, a son, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

POE, Taylor and YATES, Justin, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

POLLARD, Shantoria and GANER JR., Kenya, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBINSON, Cortney and Donald, a son, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STULTZ, Jennifer and BARNETT, Dylan, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAYLOR, Shelby and TAYLOR III, Thomas, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TILLEY, Brittany and BROWN, Raytrion, a son, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TREECE, Maggie and Austin, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TUCKER, Ashley and HUPPERT, Christian, a son, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

VOETBERG, Karissa and PHILLIPS, Chartez, a son, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WARREN, Erin and Harold, twins, two daughters, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WAYMAN, Kiaca and JONES, Quentin, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

