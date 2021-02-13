 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
web-file-births
Thinkstock

BADER, Jennifer and EASTERLY, Bryce, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

BOYD, Kara and STOVALL, Joseph, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWDER, Mitzi and LOPEZ, Tristan, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BUTLER, Cheyenne and JONES, Joshua, a son, Sunday, Jan. 31 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CHISM, Shavawn, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COPPLE, Michaela and Ethan, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DODDS, Megan and DODDS II, Randall, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DUDLEY, Terra, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRAMMER, Lindsay and RUBLE, a son, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GREER, Kierra, a son, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GROVES, Jessica and Travis, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOGG, Emily and REIMANN, Rocky, a son, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HALL-MCVAY, Cheyenne, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUGHES, Madalyn and CHANEY, Zacharie, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HURT, Tayler and Mike, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JETERS, Nichole and Brody, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MAGUIRE, Allyson and Bryce, a son Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MILLER, Brittany and Kaleb, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NEVILLE, Alysha and HAGAN, Christopher, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OBERMILLER, Bailey and PENNY, Byron, a son, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PERRY, Morgan and DRISKELL, Jamie, a son, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RICHBOOURG, Emily and Alex, a son, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RUSSELL, Gabrielle and TROUT, Jesse, a son, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHADOWENS, Holly and VAUGHAN III, Robert, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STEWART, Haley and BROCKTON, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

UNDERWOOD, Mercedes and Cody, a son, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Madyson, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Record 95,000 COVID-19 vaccinations delivered, officials say

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News