Birth Announcements

BADER, Jennifer and EASTERLY, Bryce, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOYD, Kara and STOVALL, Joseph, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BROWDER, Mitzi and LOPEZ, Tristan, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BUTLER, Cheyenne and JONES, Joshua, a son, Sunday, Jan. 31 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CHISM, Shavawn, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COPPLE, Michaela and Ethan, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DODDS, Megan and DODDS II, Randall, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DUDLEY, Terra, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GRAMMER, Lindsay and RUBLE, a son, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GREER, Kierra, a son, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GROVES, Jessica and Travis, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOGG, Emily and REIMANN, Rocky, a son, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HALL-MCVAY, Cheyenne, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUGHES, Madalyn and CHANEY, Zacharie, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HURT, Tayler and Mike, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JETERS, Nichole and Brody, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MAGUIRE, Allyson and Bryce, a son Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MILLER, Brittany and Kaleb, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NEVILLE, Alysha and HAGAN, Christopher, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
OBERMILLER, Bailey and PENNY, Byron, a son, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PERRY, Morgan and DRISKELL, Jamie, a son, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RICHBOOURG, Emily and Alex, a son, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUSSELL, Gabrielle and TROUT, Jesse, a son, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHADOWENS, Holly and VAUGHAN III, Robert, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STEWART, Haley and BROCKTON, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
UNDERWOOD, Mercedes and Cody, a son, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILLIAMS, Madyson, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.