Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

Thinkstock

ALVIS, Susanne and Nicholas, a son, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BEARD, Charis and Aaron, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BEEGLE, Amy and BEEGLE II, Kevin, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CARTER, Kara and Joey, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CASTELLANO, Taylor and Dane, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CHEN, Shuqin and GUO, Lihua, a son, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CROFT, Evangelina and Wesley, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DIAZ, Gabriela and MORALES, Esmeraldo, a son, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ELAM, Jennifer and Cody, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ESPINOZA, Jessica and VAUGHN, Dwain, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GIFFORD, Kendra and JADRON, Michael, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HURST, Jocelyn and EDWARDS, Tyler, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JOHNS, Megan and Joey, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MARSHALL, Sharonda and Kris, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MAURER, Destiny, a son, Friday, Oct. 16 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCGREGOR, Mary and DALE, Wade, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CETJEN, Mariah and James, a son, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OLEND, Alyssa and Josh, a son, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RAY, Maggie and Mathew, a son, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Alexa and BAXTER, Tyler, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STEWART, Audrey and Jacob, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SUMMER, Taylor and MACK, Tevin, a son, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAIT, Olivia, a son, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

THIELEMANN, Paige, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURNER, Victoria, a son, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WEBER, Elizabeth and William, a son, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WELLS, Jonise, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILSON, Brieann and BARONET, Tyler, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILSON, Courtney and HORTON, Cody, a son, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

YOUNG, Beth and Joe, a son, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

