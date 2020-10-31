Birth Announcements

ALVIS, Susanne and Nicholas, a son, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BEARD, Charis and Aaron, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BEEGLE, Amy and BEEGLE II, Kevin, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CARTER, Kara and Joey, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CASTELLANO, Taylor and Dane, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CHEN, Shuqin and GUO, Lihua, a son, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CROFT, Evangelina and Wesley, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DIAZ, Gabriela and MORALES, Esmeraldo, a son, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ELAM, Jennifer and Cody, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ESPINOZA, Jessica and VAUGHN, Dwain, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GIFFORD, Kendra and JADRON, Michael, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HURST, Jocelyn and EDWARDS, Tyler, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHNS, Megan and Joey, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MARSHALL, Sharonda and Kris, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MAURER, Destiny, a son, Friday, Oct. 16 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCGREGOR, Mary and DALE, Wade, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CETJEN, Mariah and James, a son, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
OLEND, Alyssa and Josh, a son, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RAY, Maggie and Mathew, a son, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Alexa and BAXTER, Tyler, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STEWART, Audrey and Jacob, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SUMMER, Taylor and MACK, Tevin, a son, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TAIT, Olivia, a son, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
THIELEMANN, Paige, a son, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TURNER, Victoria, a son, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WEBER, Elizabeth and William, a son, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WELLS, Jonise, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILSON, Brieann and BARONET, Tyler, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILSON, Courtney and HORTON, Cody, a son, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
YOUNG, Beth and Joe, a son, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
