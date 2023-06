BREAULT, Ashley and Austin, a son, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BURLEIGH, Camaria and JOHNSON, ZaNidrelle, a daughter, Thursday, May 25, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAVIS, Angela, a daughter, Friday, June 2, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EASTERLY, Sara and Dakota, a son, Sunday, May 28, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EDDLEMAN, Karlie and BRACKEN, Wyatt, a daughter, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRANT, Paija, a daughter, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOGG, Emily and HAMPTON, Dakota, a son, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MURRAY, Amber and THOMAS, Prentice, a son, Thursday, June 1, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OBRECHT, Shelby, a son, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OWENS, Ashley and ROCK JR., Jeffery, a daughter, Friday, May 26, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PRICE, Makenzie and Jason, a daughter, Thursday, June 1, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHERRILL, Nia, and LIDDELL, Camari, a daughter, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAITT, Madison and WINTERS, Tyler, a daughter, Friday, May 26, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WYNN, Brandie and Jason, a daughter, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.