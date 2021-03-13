 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

CASIO, Elizabeth and Brian, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CLOUSER, Brooke and Cory, a daughter, Friday, March 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COMPTON, Shelby and DAUGHERTY, Maclain, a son, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CRUMP, Shontiquea, three sons, triplets, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HALL, Anna and TERPSTRA, Luke, a son, Thursday, March 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HENRY, Erica and WATERS, Clinton, a son, Monday, March 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOSTALEK, Jamie and David, a daughter, Friday, March 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUNZIKER, Rachel and BASHAM, Collin, a daughter, Friday, March 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LARA, Maria and ZAMORA, Jose, a son, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MARTEN, Talina and Austin, a son, Monday, March 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MILLER, Brooklynn and TRAMMEL, Joshua, a son, Monday, March 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MILLER, Sarah, a son, Friday, March 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale

PACHECO, Mariana and RAMIREZ, Tomas, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROSALES, Jessica and DONNELLY, Derek, a daughter, Saturday, March 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RUSSELL, Shaye and Eric, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SIKICH, Candace and Alex, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

THOMPSON, Jamie and GOETZ, Kevin, a daughter, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

YOUNGBERG, Ashley and Lucas, a son, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

