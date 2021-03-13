Birth Announcements

CASIO, Elizabeth and Brian, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLOUSER, Brooke and Cory, a daughter, Friday, March 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COMPTON, Shelby and DAUGHERTY, Maclain, a son, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CRUMP, Shontiquea, three sons, triplets, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HALL, Anna and TERPSTRA, Luke, a son, Thursday, March 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HENRY, Erica and WATERS, Clinton, a son, Monday, March 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOSTALEK, Jamie and David, a daughter, Friday, March 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUNZIKER, Rachel and BASHAM, Collin, a daughter, Friday, March 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LARA, Maria and ZAMORA, Jose, a son, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MARTEN, Talina and Austin, a son, Monday, March 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MILLER, Brooklynn and TRAMMEL, Joshua, a son, Monday, March 1, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MILLER, Sarah, a son, Friday, March 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale
PACHECO, Mariana and RAMIREZ, Tomas, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROSALES, Jessica and DONNELLY, Derek, a daughter, Saturday, March 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUSSELL, Shaye and Eric, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SIKICH, Candace and Alex, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
THOMPSON, Jamie and GOETZ, Kevin, a daughter, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
YOUNGBERG, Ashley and Lucas, a son, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.