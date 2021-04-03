 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

BLACKWELL, Destiny and CRISENBERY, Sean, a son, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

BLEYER, Jennifer and AJ, a daughter, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BRASEL, Mikayla and REIMAN, John, a daughter, Thursday, March 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWN, Amanda and Ezekiel "Zeak," a daughter, Sunday, March 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COLP, Karson and MITCHEM, Cody, a daughter, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CROSS, Brittany and CROSS JR., David, a son, Sunday, March 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EDMOND, Bianka and GORDON, Kaleb, a son, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ELDER, Heather, a son, Monday, March 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FLEISCHMANN, Jessica and Kurt, a son, Sunday, March 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUDSON, Cassandra, a son, Thursday, March 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JENNINGS, Hannah and GRUBBS, Dalton, a daughter, Saturday, March 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LAUERDALE, Cassidy and Cody, a daughter, Sunday, March 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LOWE, Danielle and WATKINS SR., Justin, a daughter, Sunday, March 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MEEKER, Josie and JOHNSTON, Angelo,  a daughter, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MINOR, Molly and Jeff, a son, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MITCHELL-SMITH, Brittanie and MCGINLEY, Ryan, a on, Monday, March 22, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PRESLEY, Alison and Jesse, a daughter, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

REESE, Alishia and Dakota, a son, Thursday, March 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SLOAT, April and Anthony, a daughter, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SWAN, Elizabeth and STRICKLAND, Broderick, a son, Sunday, March 28, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TIPPY, Nicole, a daughter, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURNER, Michaela, a son, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

