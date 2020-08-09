Birth Announcements

ANDERSON, Jessica and Anthony, a son, Monday, July 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BLAKE, Kelsey and FAGER, Bradley, a daughter, Friday, July 24, 2020, d Travis, a daughter, Friday, July 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CAMPBELL, Mackenzie and MCCORD, Brennon, a daughter, Monday, July 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CAVINS, Brandi and REEVES, Andrew, a daughter, Monday, July 20, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CONKLIN, Tabitha and SCHULTZ, Joshua, a daughter, a daughter, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DALLAS, Chelsea and EDGERTON, Cylus, a daughter, Monday, July 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAVIS Katrina and Anthony, a daughter, Thursday, July 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ELLIOTT, Michala and ANDERSON, J'Warious, a son, Friday, July 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GAITHER, Brittany and David, a son, Sunday, July 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GULLEDGE, Kelsey and KILMAN, Eli, a son, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HANCOCK, Bridget and BEGGS, Blake, a daughter, Thursday, July 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HECHT, Destiny, a daughter, Saturday, July 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOLDINGHAUSEN, Hilary and Nicholas, a daughter, Saturday, July 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUTCHCRAFT, Shelby and Marcus, a daughtaer, Thursday, July 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JEFFORDS, Tristan and Jesse, a son, Thursday, July 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KNOP, Elise and Kevin, a son, Monday, July 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEMING, Michelle and HEWLETT, Jake, a son, Monday, July 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MILLER, Brandy and ADKINS, Jacob, a son, Saturday, July 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MIRELEZ, Bailey and Nathan, a daughter, Thursday, July 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PICHE, Kelsey and ROBINSON, Dallas, a son, Thursday, July 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RIDDLE, Brandi and Roy, a daughter, Friday, July 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROBARDS, Emmaline and LITTLE, Brendon, a son, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROCK, Kylee and SPIEWAK, Zack, a daughter, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROYAL, Whitney and HESTER JR., Michael, a son, Friday, July 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Danielle and Nathanael, a daughter, Sunday, July 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STANHOUSE, Logan and Jon, a daughter, Friday July 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
VAUGHN, Taylor and DAMIAN, Lucas, a son, Friday, July 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILLIAMS, Holly and Derek, a son, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
