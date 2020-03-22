Birth Announcements
ALVES, Demetria and TWARDOWSKI, Ryan, a son, Saturday, March 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.  

BANTE, Jamie and LYERLA, DeWayne, a daughter, Sunday, March 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BERKEL, Destiny and VAUGHN, Colton, a son, Monday, March 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOWLES, Tiffany and Derrick, a daughter, Thursday, March 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOWMAN, Ashley and THACKER, Brian, a son, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CHAMNESS, Rachel and Jordan, a daughter, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COFFI, Marie and Philippe, a son, Monday, March 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DELGADO, Victoria and Giovani, a daughter, Sunday, March 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EDWARDS, Madison and SWANSON-SMITH, Christopher, a daughter, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FEATHER, Reneé and Randy, a daughter, Thursday, March 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GIBSON, Ashley and Darren, a son, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GLANZ, Cree and SCOGGIN, Marquez, a daughter, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

GOLDEN, Hannah, a daughter, Friday, March 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRAHAM, Paige and HORNBACK, Justin, a daughter, Monday, March 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HESTER, Ashlee and Blake, a son, Thursday, March 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

HOLDER, Sasha and David, a daughter, Thursday, March 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

JACKSON, Markea and HENISER, Logan, a daughter, Friday, March 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JACOBS, Cheyenn and GOODMAN, David, a daughter, Saturday, March 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KELLERMAN, Arielle and Derek, a daughter, Thursday, March 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KINK, Amanda and Kyle, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MUELLER, Alyssa and Bryce, a son, Friday, March 6, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PENROD, Megan and James, a son, Thursday, March 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PERKS, Emily and Erik, a daughter, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale

KING, Ambrika and RUFFING, Andrew, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SOLOMON, Christian and Damion, a son, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAYLOR, Tatayana, a son, Friday, March 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURNER, Madison and Dylan, a daughter, Thurday, March 5, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

