Birth Announcements

ADAMS, Amy and Mark, a daughter, Sunday, July 31, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

AUT, Gracey and PICKERING, Caleb, a son, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BARRETT, Ashley and WILLIAMS, Brandon, a son, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EMLING, Danielle and Jacob, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARGETT, Cheyenne and Damian, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HINKLE, Morgan and Nathan, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUBBS, Lyndsey and MILLER, Holdan, a son, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JOHN, Auanna and MARTIN-BATTLES, Damareon, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LOPEZ, Melisa and LOPEZ CORTES, Salvador, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCCANN, Allison and Dylan, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PENROD, Katie and DENNIS, Mark, a daughter, Friday, July 29, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SCOTT, Breanna and George, a son, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SIMMONS, Whittney, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAYLOR, Kellie, a daughter, Saturday, July 6, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WAGGONER, Aqwaya and ANTHONY, Aubrey, twins, a son and a daughter, Friday, July 29, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ZERTUCHE, Megan, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

