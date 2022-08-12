Birth Announcements

ADAMS, Amy and Mark, a daughter, Sunday, July 31, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
AUT, Gracey and PICKERING, Caleb, a son, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BARRETT, Ashley and WILLIAMS, Brandon, a son, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EMLING, Danielle and Jacob, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HARGETT, Cheyenne and Damian, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HINKLE, Morgan and Nathan, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUBBS, Lyndsey and MILLER, Holdan, a son, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHN, Auanna and MARTIN-BATTLES, Damareon, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LOPEZ, Melisa and LOPEZ CORTES, Salvador, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCCANN, Allison and Dylan, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PENROD, Katie and DENNIS, Mark, a daughter, Friday, July 29, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SCOTT, Breanna and George, a son, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SIMMONS, Whittney, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TAYLOR, Kellie, a daughter, Saturday, July 6, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WAGGONER, Aqwaya and ANTHONY, Aubrey, twins, a son and a daughter, Friday, July 29, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ZERTUCHE, Megan, a daughter, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.