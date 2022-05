Birth Announcements

BOYD, Kara and STOVALL, Joseph, a daughter, Thursday, May 19, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BREEN, Ana and BEIGHLEY, Johnathan, a daughter, Thursday, May 19, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CLAYTON, Tiffany and Blake, a daughter, Friday, May 20, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CULLUM, Heather and Alex, a son, Thursday, May 19, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

EDWARDS, Brazeik and GILL, Antonio, a son, Saturday, May 21, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DONELSON, Marissa and Dallas, a son, Thursday, May 19, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MARSHALL, Mercedes and SALTZMAN, Jason, a son, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MURILLO-LOPEZ, Lucero and MORA, Andrew, a daughter, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

O'BRIEN, Allison and Mark, a son, Saturday, May 21, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OWENS, Taija and MATTHEWS, Saiyan, a son, Thursday, May 19, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PIRTLE, Candice and HOBSON, Joseph, a son, Monday, May 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

POCHIE, Devin and Jonathan, a son, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PU, Isabela Ixcoy and HERNANDEZ, Samuel Sica, a daughter, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RANDOLPH, Summer and OBERMARK, Kurtis, a son, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RENDLEMAN, Kaitlynn and WOODWORTH, Ethan, a son, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SWEENEY, Evelyn and Matthew, a son, Saturday, May 21, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SZABELSKI, Crystal and Tylor, a son, Saturday, May 21, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TROXEL, Savi and James, a son, Friday, May 20, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WOMACK, Olivia and GAGE, Jordan, a son, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

VICENTE, Alexis and CRUZ, Luis, a son, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

YOUNG, Bobbie and Robert, a daughter, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

YOUNG, Kailyn and SIZEMORE, Hunter, a daughter, Sunday, May 22, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

