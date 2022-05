Birth Announcements

BURNETT, Tami and Matt, a daughter, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CASE, Tabitha and Jarred, a daughter, Monday, May 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CROWDER, Cassidy and Garrick, a son, Monday May 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DRISCOLL, Marylou and Jonathan, a son, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DUMAW, Jamie, a daughter, Friday, May 6, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ESTES, Kylee and BOOMER, Drake, a son, Monday, May 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRIFFITH, Destiny and Jordan, a son, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARTSOCK, Gwendalin and Jacob, a daughter, Monday, May 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HAYDEN, Ashley and Joseph, a daughter, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEEHY, Amy and Kenton, a son, Saturday, May 7, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MANGRUM, Raven and Alex, a son, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MAYO, Kelsie and Anthony, a daughter, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MELIA, Tina and Kris, a daughter, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RICH, Nicole and Charlie, a daughter, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RILEY, Julie and Kaleb, a daughter, Saturday, May 7, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHIPLEY, Jessica and FLAMM, Joshua, a son, Saturday, May 7, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SWINKUNAS, Amilia and Nicolas, a daughter, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WINSLOW, Amanda and Rodney, a daughter, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

