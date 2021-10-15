Birth Announcements

BYRN, Autumn and Chris, a son, Monday, Oct.4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLARRY, La'Naylah and EVERAGE, Simeon, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DOTSON, Laura and K. Dakota, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EDWARDS, Deedra and SIMMONS, Micah, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FEW, Lacey and BASTIEN, Kyle, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FULFORD, Katie and CORTEZ, Victor, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOF, Randi and Michael, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHNSON, Nariah and FAUST, Dozie, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEVAULT, Leycosta and Holden, a son, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
QUERIAPA-MCBRIDE, Molly and QUERIAPA, Jose, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RIGGS, Angie and WALTERS, Charles, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUSH, Paige and Jailon, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUSHING, Kendra and CHAMNESS, Clinton, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TABORN, Chelsea and Cameron, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WHITE, Olivia and O'STEEN, Patrick, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.