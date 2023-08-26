ANAYA, Nohemi and Lorenzo, AMEZQUITA, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BEAN, Janelle and BLEDSOE, Joseph, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BEERS, Greenlee and MCCARTY, Will, a son, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CORTHEN, Takyra and JOHNSON, Robert, a daughter, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CRAIG, Ashley, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DINKINS, Madison and Derek, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FOSTER, Paige and Dillon, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOANG, Thuy and DEO, Long, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOENIG, Dina and LANE, Christopher, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHNSON, Trinitee and JACKSON, Carlton, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LORNELL, Marian and LAMPLEY, Jeremy, a daughter, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
THOMPSON, Kinsey and MINOR, Nathaniel, a son, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
VAUGHAN, Johanna, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.