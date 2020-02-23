Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

ALLEN, Kaitlyn and AUSEC, Daniel, a son, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ANCELL, Abby and HIRSCH, Brandon, a son, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ARNOLD, Paetin, a son, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOYD, Kara and STOVALL, Joseph, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWN, Dá Jan, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CONTRERAS, Crystal and ANAYA, Jose, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COOK, Jessica and JOHNSON, Michael, a son, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ERTHALL, Rachel and Zachary, a son, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FAIRLESS, Tiffany and William, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FASOLO, Samantha, a son, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FRANKS, Taylor and DANGBAR, Ronald, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HAGERMAN, Lacey and Daniel, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HINES, Abagael and Ryan, a son, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HINES, Cassi and Josh, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HODGE, Donna, a son, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCCLERREN, Cassidy and VAUGHN, Garrett, a son, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCPHERSON, Jennifer and Jonathan, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RICÁPITO, Rachel and Juan, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STANTON, Meghan and ALBRITTON, Terrnell, a son, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TENFELDE, Brionna and Bryan, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TILLEY, Rachel and TILLEY JR., John, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TROTTER, Rachael and Gabriel, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

