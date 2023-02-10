ALBERT, Gena and Scott, a son, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ALDRICH-AMES, Katelynn and Keith, a son, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ALNUMAYR, Hailah Hamad and ALGEFARY, Ali Abdullah, a son, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CHANCE, Melissa and Tyler, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CHISM, Shavawn, a son, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DADILLA, Shayla and TRILLOS, Victor, a daughter, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EVANS, Hanna and VOJVODICH, Dalton, a daughter, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FARRAR, Audrey and Toby, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HALL, Morgan and Isaiah, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GLAAB, Breanna, a son, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HAHS, Karlea and MURRAY, Issac, a son, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KENDRICK, Araeph and SIMENEZ, Anthony M., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KLING, Kylee and CARNS, Dylan, a son, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NOWAKOWSKI, Lily and GUTIERREZ, Sergio, a son, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PART, Allyssa and Jesse, a daughter, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RENNISON, Makayla and Ethan, a daughter, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
REYNOLDS, Deandra and HAMLIN, Dustin, a son, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RIDGLEY, Shelby and Logan, a son, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHERWOOD, Nicole and Daniel, a son, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SLOAN, Arilyn and SULLIVAN, Connor, a son, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WEBB, Melody an SMITH, Floyd, a daughter, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WYANT, Makennah and Micheal, a son, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.