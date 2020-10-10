 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

CHADY, Courtney and Josh, a son, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CLOUGH, Lauren and Dave, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COLE, Lindsay and BEASLEY, Michael, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DENOON, Amber and DENOON SR., Douglas, a son, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARRIS, Sarah and Marlan, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HATFIELD, Amber and GRIFFITH, Hunter, a son, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JACOBS, Jessica and LAREAU, Dominick, a son, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MYERS Emilee and HOBSON, Bradley, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RITTER, Kayli and Michael, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RUFFINO, Cammi and HERNDON, Ryan, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SMITH, Kelli, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STANTON, Dhara and MYERS, Matthew, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STEARNS, Bailey and PARR, Zach, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

