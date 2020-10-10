Birth Announcements

CHADY, Courtney and Josh, a son, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLOUGH, Lauren and Dave, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COLE, Lindsay and BEASLEY, Michael, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DENOON, Amber and DENOON SR., Douglas, a son, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HARRIS, Sarah and Marlan, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HATFIELD, Amber and GRIFFITH, Hunter, a son, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JACOBS, Jessica and LAREAU, Dominick, a son, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MYERS Emilee and HOBSON, Bradley, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RITTER, Kayli and Michael, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUFFINO, Cammi and HERNDON, Ryan, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Kelli, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STANTON, Dhara and MYERS, Matthew, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STEARNS, Bailey and PARR, Zach, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
