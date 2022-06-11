Birth Announcements

BENNETT, Taylor and Anthony, a son, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BUTTER, Dana and SATTERWHITE II, John, a son, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLANAHAN, Macie and PHELPS, Zachery, a son, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLOVER, Stacey and KIMMEL, Zachariah, a son, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CORNELL, Sydney and SALMON, Bryant, a son, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DELGADO, Victoria and Giovani, a son, Friday, June 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FOOS, Kaitlyn and FULKERSON, Shawn, a son, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
People are also reading…
FORD, Shardaria and Justin, a son, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GOODEN, Haylee and Nick, a son, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HICKAM, Anniston and Jeffrey, a daughter, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HILL, Hannah and FOX, Alexander, a son, Monday, May 30, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOWARD, Angel and Allen, a daughter, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
IVY, Amber and BULLINER, Joshawa, a son, Monday, May 30, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
POOLE, Stacey and Travis, a son, Thursday, June 2, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TREE, Abby and ROCK, Caleb, a daughter, Saturday, June 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WINTERS, Heaven and VARNADO, Darrell, a daughter, Saturday, June 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
YOUNG, Melissa and Cole, a daughter, Tuesday, May, 31, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.