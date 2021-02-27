Birth Announcements

ABBADUSKY, Katlyn and HOWARD, Eric, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ALLEN, Katie and HOLBROOK, Justin, a son, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BETTS, Kaylyn and HEATHERLY, Austin, a son, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOGUE, Jessica, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BROOKMAN, Lacy and Brandon, a son, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CASTEEL, Breaunna and MORSE, Ethan, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CHOATE, Brittany and Brady, a son, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DRAIN, Arreanna, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FARRIS, Alissa and CRISMAN, Michael, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HENDERSON, Brittany and Bryce, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUDSON, Kara and Ryan, a son, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JORDAN, Hannay and David, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KNIGHTEN, Tammerin, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MALONE, Jamie and Patrick, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MITCHELL, Catrina and HALL II, Darryl, twins, a son and a daughter, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MORGAN, Kaitlyn and SEVENSKI, Michael, a daughrter, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MOULTON, Breanna and SMITH, Zachary, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PURDIMAN, LaSadie, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
REUTER, Sequoia and RICHARDSON JR., Ocie, a son, Sunday, Feb. 14, 20121, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHAW, Briea and NEAL, Lydell, a son, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
STROUD, Ashley and Johnathan, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PUTU, Devi Vidyapith and Sugiantara Suda, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WHITE, Jessica and Jared, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.