 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
web-file-births
Thinkstock

ABBADUSKY, Katlyn and HOWARD, Eric, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

ALLEN, Katie and HOLBROOK, Justin, a son, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BETTS, Kaylyn and HEATHERLY, Austin, a son, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOGUE, Jessica, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROOKMAN, Lacy and Brandon, a son, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CASTEEL, Breaunna and MORSE, Ethan, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CHOATE, Brittany and Brady, a son, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DRAIN, Arreanna, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FARRIS, Alissa and CRISMAN, Michael, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HENDERSON, Brittany and Bryce, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HUDSON, Kara and Ryan, a son, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

JORDAN, Hannay and David, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KNIGHTEN, Tammerin, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MALONE, Jamie and Patrick, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MITCHELL, Catrina and HALL II, Darryl, twins, a son and a daughter, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MORGAN, Kaitlyn and SEVENSKI, Michael, a daughrter, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MOULTON, Breanna and SMITH, Zachary, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

PURDIMAN, LaSadie, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

REUTER, Sequoia and RICHARDSON JR., Ocie, a son, Sunday, Feb. 14, 20121, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHAW,  Briea and NEAL, Lydell, a son, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

STROUD, Ashley and Johnathan, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PUTU, Devi Vidyapith and Sugiantara Suda, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WHITE, Jessica and Jared, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News