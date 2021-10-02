Birth Announcements

CHOATE, Felicia and John, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLARK, Niki and Briar, a son, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COOPER, Cherra and JACKSON, Justin, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FIELD, Alexa and Kelin, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GRIMES, Ashley and Jarret, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HARWERTH, Kelsey and Christopher, a son, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HUNT, Jaycie and Dakota, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LAUDERDALE, Kimberly and Darren, a daughter, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MASTERS, Keslie and Michael, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MITCHELL, Isabelle and RECTOR, Lucas, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
People are also reading…
NAUSLEY, Jayci and Tyson, a daughter, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NELSON, Morgan, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PALMER, Stephanie and JIMENEZ, Nicholas, a son, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Kelli and JUDKINS, Zachary, a daughter, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WAGLEY, Jade and HAYNES, Harley, a daughter, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WAGONER, Brittany and WINTERS, Tyler, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WARD, Jessica and Andre, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WRIGHT, Andrea and BRADLEY, Richard, a son, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.