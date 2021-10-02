 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements

CHOATE, Felicia and John, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

CLARK, Niki and Briar, a son, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

COOPER, Cherra and JACKSON, Justin, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

FIELD, Alexa and Kelin, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

GRIMES, Ashley and Jarret, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

HARWERTH, Kelsey and Christopher, a son, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

HUNT, Jaycie and Dakota, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

LAUDERDALE, Kimberly and Darren, a daughter, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

MASTERS, Keslie and Michael, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

MITCHELL, Isabelle and RECTOR, Lucas, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

NAUSLEY, Jayci and Tyson, a daughter, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

NELSON, Morgan, a son, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

PALMER, Stephanie and JIMENEZ, Nicholas, a son, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

SMITH, Kelli and JUDKINS, Zachary, a daughter, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

WAGLEY, Jade and HAYNES, Harley, a daughter, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

WAGONER, Brittany and WINTERS, Tyler, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

WARD, Jessica and Andre, a daughter, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

WRIGHT, Andrea and BRADLEY, Richard, a son, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

