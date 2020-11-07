Birth Announcements

ATKINSON, Emilee and LOGAN, Darren, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BARTON, Brittney and LAND, Jayson, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BAUGHMAN, Barbara and HORNBOSTEL, Nathan, a son, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CAMPBELL, Caitlyn and CANO, Kyle, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CLOVER, Elizabeth and HOBBS, Orville, a son, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COOK, Shannon and Nicholas, a daughter, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COTTRILL, Brittany, a son, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, New Horizons in Carbondale.
DYKE, Lily and VAN DYKE, Jeremiah, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HARP, Jordan and Jared, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HAYCRAFT, Emily and WEIBRECHT, Austin, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOOD, Delta and Preston, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CRIPPS, Ashley and GOULD, Cody, a son, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FLY, Jennifer, a son, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KELLY, Sophia and HUTCHINGS, Logan, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MAYNOR, Emma, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MINTON, Kasandra and Benjamin, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MORRIS, Kecia and Dustin, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NEEDHAM, McKala and EASON, Jameall, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NEWMAN, Miriam and Ethan, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PIOUS, Katrina, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PRUSACZYK, Angel and Tateon, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PRYOR, Amanda and Edward, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RAWLS, Josi and Kent, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SAMPLES, Brittany and BUCKLEY, John, a son, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHIPLEY, Michell, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TURNER, Emilie and Eric, a son, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WALDROP, BethAnn and SUDDETH, Sebastian, a son, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILLIAMS, Cassandra and Colin, twins, both sons, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WOODS, Emily and Joshua, a daughter, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.