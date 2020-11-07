 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

ATKINSON, Emilee and LOGAN, Darren, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BARTON, Brittney and LAND, Jayson, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BAUGHMAN, Barbara and HORNBOSTEL, Nathan, a son, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CAMPBELL, Caitlyn and CANO, Kyle, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CLOVER, Elizabeth and HOBBS, Orville, a son, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COOK, Shannon and Nicholas, a daughter, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COTTRILL, Brittany, a son, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, New Horizons in Carbondale.

DYKE, Lily and VAN DYKE, Jeremiah, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARP, Jordan and Jared, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HAYCRAFT, Emily and WEIBRECHT, Austin, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOOD, Delta and Preston, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CRIPPS, Ashley and GOULD, Cody, a son, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FLY, Jennifer, a son, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KELLY, Sophia and HUTCHINGS, Logan, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MAYNOR, Emma, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MINTON, Kasandra and Benjamin, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MORRIS, Kecia and Dustin, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NEEDHAM, McKala and EASON, Jameall, a son, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NEWMAN, Miriam and Ethan, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PIOUS, Katrina, a daughter, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PRUSACZYK, Angel and Tateon, a son, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PRYOR, Amanda and Edward, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RAWLS, Josi and Kent, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SAMPLES, Brittany and BUCKLEY, John, a son, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHIPLEY, Michell, a daughter, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURNER, Emilie and Eric, a son, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WALDROP, BethAnn and SUDDETH, Sebastian, a son, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Cassandra and Colin, twins, both sons, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WOODS, Emily and Joshua, a daughter, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

