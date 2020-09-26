Birth Announcements

DEBOSE, Kelsey and DOWDY, Justin, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DOUGHTY, Lindsey and Evan, a son, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HEARN, Tiffany and Hutchinson, Roland, a daughter, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOANG, Thuy and DEO, Long, a son, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RENNISON, Sarah and Cody, a son, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROBISON, Sarah and Loran, a son, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROVEY, Jennifer and Karl, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
