Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

DEBOSE, Kelsey and DOWDY, Justin, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DOUGHTY, Lindsey and Evan, a son, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HEARN, Tiffany and Hutchinson, Roland, a daughter, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HOANG, Thuy and DEO, Long, a son, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RENNISON, Sarah and Cody, a son, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBISON, Sarah and Loran, a son, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROVEY, Jennifer and Karl, a daughter, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

