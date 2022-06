Birth Announcements

BAILEY, Lindsey and Darren, a daughter, Thursday, May 26, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BLEDSOE, Quierra, a daughter, Friday, May 9, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAVIS, Sarah and TYLER, Marcellus, a daughter, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DAWES, Haleigh and WILSON II, Jerry, a daughter, Saturday, May 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DUNNING, Alyssa and ODAM, Jaggar, a son, Saturday, May 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FERGUSON, Sarah and AVERY, Jared, a daughter, Friday, May 27, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FRICKER, Shelby and OMOHUNDRO, Greg, a son, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GREGORY, Samantha and Nolan, a son, Friday, May 27, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HAKE, Natasha and Joseph, a son, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HALL, Carrie and Peyton, a son, Sunday, May 22, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HANEY, Elizabeth and Archie, a son, Saturday, May 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ISLAM, Sadia and ASOD, Mohammed Asadullah, a son, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LYNN, Shania and PICKERING, Brandon, a daughter, Sunday, May 29, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MARKS, Caitlin and SILLIMAN, Shawn, a son, Friday, May 27, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCCARVILLE, Angelina and Nathan, a son, Monday, May 16, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

POE, Christie and Jeremi, a son, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

REAMY, Emily and MATHEWS, Andrew, a son, Saturday, May 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SUTHARD, Angel and David, a daughter, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SWAN, Hanna and Matthew, a daughter, Sunday, May 22, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TATE, Kody and STEIN, Cody, a daughter, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

THOMAS, Jessica and Christian, a daughter, Sunday, May 22, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURNER, Danielle and JONES, Eric, a daughter, Thursday, May 26, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0