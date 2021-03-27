Birth Announcements

BARKER, Shianne, a son, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BASLER, Hailee and Bryce, a daughter, Monday, March 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BILDERBACK, Lacey and Brendan, a daughter, Sunday, March 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOENS, Lakisha and SYKES, Ricky, a daughter, Monday, March 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COLLINS, Josie and Josh, a son, Thursday, March 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DYKEMA, Holly and CASTEEL, Alex, a son, Saturday, March 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EDWARDS, Rebecca and BARTON, Dwayne, a son, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FRANKS, Jaelynn and JACKSON, Mario, a daughter, Thursday, March 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GILLESPIE, Christian and GILLESPIE JR., Sorrell, a daughter, Friday, March 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HALL, Megan and Dylan, a daughter, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOWARD, Lindsay and Taylor, a daughter, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOWELL, Emily and Shayne, a son, Thursday, March 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JONES, Kelci and HORN Riley, a daughter, Monday, March 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JONES, Sidney and Anthony, a daughter, Thursday, March 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KAMARUDDIN, Syairah and NASSER, Azim, a son, Saturday, March 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KASPERZICK, Brittany and GUSMAN, Ferdinando, a son, Sunday, March 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MARTINEZ, Alondra and AMAYA, Jorge, a daughter, Saturday, March 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCCLENDON, Jamila and AMPONSAH, Albert, a daughter, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCCLURE, Monica and FRAMBERG, Joshua, a daughter, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCKINNEY, Beth and Joe, a daughter, Sunday, March 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MOREHEAD, Angela and Natheniel, a daughter, Friday, March 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MORGAN, Cassandra and Kyle, a son, Friday, March 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MOSS, Bobbi and BRANSCUM, Logan, a son, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MYERS, Cheyenne and HOLLEN, Austin, a daughter, Friday, March 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NESBY, Kathryn and WIGGINS, Terrell, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PATTERSON, Tarynn and Quinton, a son, Saturday, March 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PHELPS, Mariah and PAYNE, Tyler, a daughter, Friday, March 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SCHLOZ, Kristen and Torry, a son, Saturday, March 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHARP, Julie and ALTHOFF, Corey, a daughter, Sunday, March 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHIRRELL, Brooke and SANTOS, Scotty, a daughter, Friday, March 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SIMS, Rachael and Cody, a daughter, Thursday, March 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SPENCER, Melissa and TOWNS, Bruce, a son, Saturday, March 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SPILLER, Sydney and Elijah, s daughter, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
THAKOR, Hinal and Ronak, a daughter, Thursday, March 11, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
THOMPSON-FRED, Amanda and FRED, Trenton, a son, Monday, March 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WISE, Jessica and REV. WISE, Christopher, a son, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
YOUNG, Carrie and Hunter, a son, Friday, March 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.