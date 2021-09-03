 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

ALVARENGA, Abigail and Francisco, a son, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ANDERSON, Camren and SNELL, Gabe, a son, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BARD, Shauna and Seth, a son, Sunday, Aug. 22, 20121, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOWERS, Brooklyn and WALSH, Drew, a daughter, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FARTHING, Jennifer and Justin, a daughter, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GAYER, Lisa and Matthew, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GLODO, Kalyn and Ryan, a son, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HAPMAN, Ashton and Jayson, a daughter, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LILLY, Kimberly and CRIST, Scott, a son, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MATTHEWS, Jessica and LAUGHNER, Lucas, a son, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

OPP, Callie and C.J., a son, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RAYFORD, Martha and WILLIS, Jeremy, a son, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

RISTAINO, Sam and WELCH, Zach, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROBERTS, Charidy and LANGAN, John, a son, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TRIPP, Raechal and Scott, a daughter, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TURPIN, Sharrol and Ian, a son, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILLIAMS, Megan and Cody, a son, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

