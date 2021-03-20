 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

web-file-births
Thinkstock

ANNA, Madison and Devin, a daughter, Saturday, March 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BYRD, DeAnna and SMITH, David, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CARTER, Miranda and HALL, Joshua, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COOK, Jessica and Cory, a daughter, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CRABTREE, Morgan and Timothy, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DIETZ, Ashley and Michael, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FULKERSON, Lorrae and Weston, twin sons, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GASTON, Arielle and WRIGHT, Malik, a daughter, Sunday, March 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRIFFITH, Brittany and TURNER III, Richard, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KAGY, Kassidy and COX, Tyler, a son, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

KEASLER, Mishell and COOK, Derrick, a daughter, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NESBY, Kathryn and WIGGINS, Kathryn, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PALMER, Macayla and GODINEZ, Abraham, a son, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PYLE, Tabitha and LANFORD, Charles, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

REIMAN, Kristin and Benjamin, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WELCH, Sarah and Chad, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WOOLARD, Lacey and SPILLER, Jeff, a daughter, Thursday, March 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

