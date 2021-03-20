Birth Announcements

ANNA, Madison and Devin, a daughter, Saturday, March 6, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BYRD, DeAnna and SMITH, David, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CARTER, Miranda and HALL, Joshua, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COOK, Jessica and Cory, a daughter, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CRABTREE, Morgan and Timothy, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DIETZ, Ashley and Michael, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FULKERSON, Lorrae and Weston, twin sons, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GASTON, Arielle and WRIGHT, Malik, a daughter, Sunday, March 7, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GRIFFITH, Brittany and TURNER III, Richard, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KAGY, Kassidy and COX, Tyler, a son, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
KEASLER, Mishell and COOK, Derrick, a daughter, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
NESBY, Kathryn and WIGGINS, Kathryn, a son, Monday, March 8, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PALMER, Macayla and GODINEZ, Abraham, a son, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PYLE, Tabitha and LANFORD, Charles, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
REIMAN, Kristin and Benjamin, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WELCH, Sarah and Chad, a daughter, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WOOLARD, Lacey and SPILLER, Jeff, a daughter, Thursday, March 4, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.