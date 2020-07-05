Birth Announcements

BRAUNER, Danielle and David, a son, Friday, June 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BUSH, Cynthia, a son, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CHAPMAN, Jessica and Lance, a son, Thursday, June 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CULP, Ravyn, a daughter, Friday, June 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DAVISON, Brigette and SMITH, Devin, a son, Monday, June 22, 20202, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DUNKLIN, Kamil and LUNNEMANN, Bryant, a son, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
EDWARDS, Cassandra and Joshua, a daughter, Sunday, June 21, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FLOETER, Kai and OATS, Shaquiown, a daughter, Monday, June 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FOSTER, Kaylee and LINDSEY, Shavez, a son, Thursday, June 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FUHRHOP, Alison and Michael, a daughter, Friday, June 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GIBSON, Jennifer and David, a daughter, Friday, June 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HAMMONDS, Bianca and CUNNINGHAM JR., Brian, a daughter, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JOHNSON, Alexandra and BEASLEY, Isaac, a daughter, Saturday, June 20, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
JONES, Christine and WISEMAN, Justin, a daughter, Sunday, June 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEMMONS, Alyssa and HASTINGS, Zackery, a daughter, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MIFFLIN, Brittney and BIELEMA, Andre, a son, Sunday, June 21, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PYRON, Sarah and Dylan, a son, Thursday, June 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
QUINT, Amelia and BLANTON, Cody, a daughter, Thursday, June 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
RUCKER, Mariah and WRIGHT III, Robert, a daughter, Thursday, June 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SISLER, Beth and Thomas, a daughter, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Carrie and SMITH JR., Richard, a daughter, Monday, June 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SPENCER, Kaci and Michael, a son, Friday, June 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TRUSTY, Chelsea and Erik, a son, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WEBSTER, Brittney and FURLOW JR. Jeffery, a son, Monday, June 22, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ZEIGLER, Alexandria and SCHRAMM, Maxwell, a son, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
