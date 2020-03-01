Birth Announcements

You have free articles remaining.
CAMPBELL, Stephanie and KUYKENDOLL, William, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DUERST, Amanda and Jake, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HEPP, Ashlee and LINGLE, Nathan, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HOLSHOUSER, Christian and ALLEN, Christopher, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LACY, Kasia and HOUSTON, Korey, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MILES, Lenzi and Boyd, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MOREFIELD, Emiliana and Cody, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MURRAY, Lindsey and Tyson, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
OXFORD, Kassie and Andrew, a son, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
POOLE, Christina and GASS, Colton, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
POPPE, Manssa and MOSES, Ken, a son, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SHERFIELD, Tiffany and PATTERSON, Jeffery, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SMITH, Casandra and HOWARD SR., Danté, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
STROUD, Jayma and Josh, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.