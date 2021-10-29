 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements

AREIG, Ravin and KING, Dylan, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ARNETT, Emily and Landry, a son, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOECK, Ariel and EATON, Bryant, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWN, Ashley and BROWN III, Theadore, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 19, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COHOON, Marcella and Dakota, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FLINT, Jerica and Seth, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GARNER, Shona and WHITE, Jermaine, a son, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GARRETT, Daphkar and Joshua, a son, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GIBSON, Jennifer and David, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GRANT, Bobbi and Samuel, a son, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARGETT, Joy and WORTHEY, Chase, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HELTON, Korena and HARTMAN, Alexander, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEX, Kassie and Kyle, a son, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LUCAS, Shantay and LEE, Dexter, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MATHENY, Alexis, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MILLER, Ellen Denae and Paton Andrew, a daughter, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NAGY, Danielle and Joseph, a daughter, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ODUM, Casey and Joshua, a son, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SAILLIEZ, Briana, SAILLIEZ II, Gaston, a son, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SCOTT, Calyn ad Trent, a son, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SEILER, Samantha and TAITT, Travis, a daughter, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SHANNON, Adrienne and DOUGLAS II, James, a daughter, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SCHRAMM, Alexandria and Maxwell, a daughter, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

