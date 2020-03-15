Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
web-file-births
Thinkstock

AKEN, Brandi, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ANDERSON, JéKirah and JONES, Caleb, a daughter, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BOWLIN, Salena, a daughter, Monday, March 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BYRD, Callie and Dylan, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

CASLOW, Rina and Nate, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COFFEY, Kimberly and Fritz, a son, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

COLE, Julia and HOWIE, Hunter, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DARNELL, Kimberly and HATCHETT, Mason, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ELLIOTT, Octavia, a son, Monday, March 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

FUNK, Kimberlin and KOGLER, Patrick, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GASKIN, Amber and BLOODWORTH, Clinton, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GORECKI, Sara and Mike, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. 

GRIFFITH, Michelle and Michael, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HICKS, Madalyn and Donald, a son, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LANGLEY, Lauren and Ryan, a son, Monday, March 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCKINNEY, Chelsey and HOLMES, James, a daughter, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCLAUGHLIN, Traci and Christopher, a son, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PARKER, Kerri and MARGROVE, Cody, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PIOTROWSKI, Ann and Joseph, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

ROSS, Marissa and Austen, a daughter, Monday, March 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SKURAT, Audrey and GILL, Hunter, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TUTTLE, Keisha and FARMER, Gary, a son, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WEST, Jani and Lance, a daughter, Monday, March 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WILCE, Jessica and Cody, a son, Sunday, March 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WYSONG, Daphne and David, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News