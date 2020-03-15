Birth Announcements

You have free articles remaining.
AKEN, Brandi, a daughter, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ANDERSON, JéKirah and JONES, Caleb, a daughter, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BOWLIN, Salena, a daughter, Monday, March 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BYRD, Callie and Dylan, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
CASLOW, Rina and Nate, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COFFEY, Kimberly and Fritz, a son, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
COLE, Julia and HOWIE, Hunter, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DARNELL, Kimberly and HATCHETT, Mason, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ELLIOTT, Octavia, a son, Monday, March 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
FUNK, Kimberlin and KOGLER, Patrick, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GASKIN, Amber and BLOODWORTH, Clinton, a son, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GORECKI, Sara and Mike, a daughter, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GRIFFITH, Michelle and Michael, a son, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HICKS, Madalyn and Donald, a son, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LANGLEY, Lauren and Ryan, a son, Monday, March 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCKINNEY, Chelsey and HOLMES, James, a daughter, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCLAUGHLIN, Traci and Christopher, a son, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PARKER, Kerri and MARGROVE, Cody, a daughter, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PIOTROWSKI, Ann and Joseph, a son, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
ROSS, Marissa and Austen, a daughter, Monday, March 9, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SKURAT, Audrey and GILL, Hunter, a daughter, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
TUTTLE, Keisha and FARMER, Gary, a son, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WEST, Jani and Lance, a daughter, Monday, March 2, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WILCE, Jessica and Cody, a son, Sunday, March 8, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WYSONG, Daphne and David, a daughter, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.