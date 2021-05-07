 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

BEDESSIE, Cassandra and MEZO, Austin, a daughter, Monday, April 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DUNMYER, Valerie and REESE III, Emmett, a daughter, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GIBSON, Amanda, a son, Saturday, April 24, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GILL, Kirsten and Matthew, a daughter, Monday, April 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

NORWOOD, Shirley and GILBERT, Brandon, a daughter, Sunday, April 25, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

TAYLOR, Brandy and BEASLEY, Brandon, a son, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WOOLSEY, Julie and FREDERKING, William, a son, Monday, April 26, 2021, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

